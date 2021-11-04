Fifa 22 must build a metaverse to stay in the game
To keep players engaged, EA needs to follow its rivals and allow users to create metaverses within its games
04 November 2021 - 20:19
As millions of gamers peel themselves away from TVs at home, analysts say Electronic Arts should look to build a metaverse around its popular titles to help the Fifa 22 creator produce interactive experiences to keep players engaged.
Metaverse, a buzzword in the tech industry after Facebook renamed the company Meta, is a shared virtual world where people in the form of avatars can interact with others, enjoy concerts, digitally purchase custom sneakers and snack on burritos. Wall Street analysts said video game publishers should start the shift to this nascent area now rather than later as it would drive further monetisation and keep them relevant over the long haul...
