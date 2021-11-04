The verdict: Paul Newman sets the record straight in memoirs

Superstar tells his own story from beyond the grave, and it’s ‘stunning, smart, funny, self-critical and tender’

A newly discovered memoir by late Hollywood legend Paul Newman, in which he talks about fame, marriage and ageing gracefully, is to be published next year, publishers Knopf says.



Newman, one of the biggest stars of the 1960s and 1970s, began writing the memoir in the 1980s to counter the relentless media attention on him, Knopf said. He never published an autobiography before his death in 2008...