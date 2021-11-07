Lifestyle

Return to form? The new two-door SL harks back to yesteryear

Mercedes-AMG’s latest offering looks aggressive, but promises a light, sporty ride

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
07 November 2021 - 18:18

My immediate response to the reveal of the latest Mercedes-Benz SL-Class was a grimace.

Stylistically, there is a lot going on. It looks like the GT roadster from the Mercedes-AMG division, mixed with flavours of Porsche 992...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Dealer vs dealer in Nissan Navara engine dispute Features
  2. BMW’s new i4 sings the body electric Lifestyle
  3. Glide in glamour in the new E-Class Lifestyle
  4. New Nissan Leaf: less smog & less smug Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Unlocking the mysteries of little known, pre-Islamic kingdoms Lifestyle
  2. Return to form? The new two-door SL harks back to yesteryear Lifestyle
  3. Is that dog with a far from poultry appetite a fox?! Lifestyle
  4. Fifa 22 must build a metaverse to stay in the game Lifestyle
  5. The verdict: Paul Newman sets the record straight in memoirs Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021