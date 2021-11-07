Unlocking the mysteries of little known, pre-Islamic kingdoms
Archaeologists are on a mission to uncover the worship rituals, social life and economy of Dadan and Lihyan
07 November 2021 - 18:19
Amid the arid desert and mountains of Al-Ula in northwest Saudi Arabia, archaeologists are working to excavate the remnants of the ancient and long-forgotten kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan.
Al-Ula, a flagship tourist destination since it opened in 2019, is known chiefly for the majestic tombs of Madain Saleh, a 2,000-year-old city carved into rocks by the Nabateans, the pre-Islamic Arab people who also built Petra in neighbouring Jordan...
