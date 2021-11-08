Cape Town City Ballet strips away Covid blues with three-ingredient tonic

The works of three world-famous choreographers have been brought together for a spirit-lifting programme

The talent and formidable prowess of Cape Town City Ballet members glitters under the spotlight in Alchemy — Three Dances, which premiered at the Artscape Opera House on Saturday.



The novel line-up — George Balanchine’s neoclassical Concerto Barocco, Jiří Kylián’s Falling Angels and Robert North’s Troy Game — celebrates the acclaimed works of three of the world’s famed male choreographers, whose style and vision diverge dramatically...