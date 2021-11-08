Crypto queens: women rise to stake space in blockchain world

Gender gap in crypto mirrors tech and finance sectors, but a growing number of women are entering the market

As an artist and women’s rights activist, Maliha Abidi is adept at using digital technologies, so when she came across non-fungible tokens (NFTs) she quickly figured they could be a way to reach more people and for women artists to gain a bigger following.



Abidi, 25, who was born in Pakistan and migrated to the US as a teenager, created her first NFT a few months ago, a type of asset which uses blockchain to record ownership of digital items, such as images, videos and collectibles...