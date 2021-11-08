Lifestyle

Crypto queens: women rise to stake space in blockchain world

Gender gap in crypto mirrors tech and finance sectors, but a growing number of women are entering the market

08 November 2021 - 19:40 By Rina Chandran

As an artist and women’s rights activist, Maliha Abidi is adept at using digital technologies, so when she came across non-fungible tokens (NFTs) she quickly figured they could be a way to reach more people and for women artists to gain a bigger following.

Abidi, 25, who was born in Pakistan and migrated to the US as a teenager, created her first NFT a few months ago, a type of asset which uses blockchain to record ownership of digital items, such as images, videos and collectibles...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. China woes create bitcoin gap Business Times
  2. The ever influential Musk is pulling bitcoin where it once loathed to go World
  3. First for SA’s NFT artists as gallery buys into digital space Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Out of the depths, into the Depot: thousands of artworks surface in Rotterdam Lifestyle
  2. How African artists are embracing NFTs and reaping rewards Lifestyle
  3. Crypto queens: women rise to stake space in blockchain world Lifestyle
  4. Cape Town City Ballet strips away Covid blues with three-ingredient tonic Lifestyle
  5. Unlocking the mysteries of little known, pre-Islamic kingdoms Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...
'I could never imagine the severity' rapper Travis Scott responds to concert ...