How African artists are embracing NFTs and reaping rewards

Since being introduced to NFTs earlier this year, a Nigerian artist has sold 44 works, which has been ‘life-changing’

08 November 2021 - 19:40 By Fikayo Owoeye and Nneka Chile

Nigerian artist Abdulrahman Yusuf used to sell his work online, but in May he was introduced to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which he said presented “life-changing opportunities” and increased the number of pieces he can sell at higher prices.

NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to record ownership of items, such as images, videos and other collectibles. Their roaring popularity has baffled many, but the explosive growth shows no sign of abating...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

