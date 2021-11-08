Lifestyle

Out of the depths, into the Depot: thousands of artworks surface in Rotterdam

A Dutch museum has unveiled more than 150,000 pieces that have been hidden in underground storage for years

08 November 2021 - 19:40 By Stephanie van den Berg

Dutch art and design museum Boijmans Van Beuningen has opened a stunning mirrored warehouse called the Depot to display the bulk of its collection, normally kept in underground storage hidden from public view.

While most museums only have the space to show a small part of their overall collections, the Rotterdam art museum has now unveiled 151,000 works for the public in an airy, multi-storey, steel and glass building...

