It’s yesterday once more as Richard Carpenter recalls 1970s pop duo

For the first time, the songwriter is relating his and his sister Karen’s story, from their childhoods to their careers

09 November 2021 - 20:11 By Jill Serjeant

More than 50 years after We’ve Only Just Begun and Yesterday Once More, Richard Carpenter is looking back on the California soft-pop duo with his sister Karen that ruled the charts, but got a rough ride from music critics.

Now he is telling the story his way for the first time in Carpenters: The Musical Legacy, a book based on hundreds of hours of interviews Richard gave to authors Mike Cidoni Lennox and Chris May. Crammed with photos, posters, programmes, reviews and work schedules, it is intended as the definitive story of the 1970s recording stars...

