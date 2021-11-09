Lifestyle

Thank you for the music: new album may be ABBA’s last

They still have the Midas touch as ABBA’s first offering in 40 years produces two more top-10 singles

09 November 2021 - 20:11 By Simon Johnson

Swedish supergroup ABBA released their first studio album in 40 years on Friday, but fans hoping for more music in the future will be disappointed to hear this might be the last new venture by one the biggest-selling bands of all time.

“I think the other three will say ‘this was the last time’,” Bjorn Ulvaeus, one half of the band’s songwriting duo who, with Benny Andersson, was responsible mega-hits such as Dancing Queen,Waterloo and Money, Money, Money, said...

