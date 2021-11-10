China’s gaming giant hits double whammy with Netflix debut and record tourney

The successes have sent Chinese esports stocks surging amid a crackdown on the country’s games industry

Tencent Holdings pulled off a pair of successes for its League of Legends franchise over the weekend, with a raucous esports tournament that drew more viewers than ever before and the strong debut for a new video series on Netflix.



Arcane, an anime series based on the League fantasy universe, premiered to an overwhelmingly positive response, garnering 130-million views in China within a few hours and becoming the most searched show on Tencent’s streaming site. Globally, the show — co-created by the Tencent-owned game maker Riot Games — is streamed on Netflix’s service as well as Amazon.com’s Twitch...