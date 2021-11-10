China’s gaming giant hits double whammy with Netflix debut and record tourney
The successes have sent Chinese esports stocks surging amid a crackdown on the country’s games industry
10 November 2021 - 19:22
Tencent Holdings pulled off a pair of successes for its League of Legends franchise over the weekend, with a raucous esports tournament that drew more viewers than ever before and the strong debut for a new video series on Netflix.
Arcane, an anime series based on the League fantasy universe, premiered to an overwhelmingly positive response, garnering 130-million views in China within a few hours and becoming the most searched show on Tencent’s streaming site. Globally, the show — co-created by the Tencent-owned game maker Riot Games — is streamed on Netflix’s service as well as Amazon.com’s Twitch...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.