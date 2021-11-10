TECH REVIEW | X marks the spot: your favourite brand probably can’t do this

Sbusiso Mkwanazi questions blind brand loyalty in a review of one of the latest flagship smartphones

Here is an exercise you most probably will struggle with: look at your cellphone. Then separate the brand from what your phone can and cannot do. It is tough, hey? Most likely, all you can think of is that your chosen brand is the best smartphone out there because it is made by Apple, Samsung or Huawei.



Think of a cellphone that comes with a 120W charger, allowing you to charge its battery from completely flat to 100% in 17 minutes. ..