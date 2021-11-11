Lifestyle

Aiming for Disney heights: metaverse is entertainment giant’s new frontier

Mickey Mouse is poised to venture into the three-dimensional, virtual-reality, avatar-populated metaverse

11 November 2021 - 20:36 By Dawn Chmielewski

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the entertainment conglomerate is preparing to make the technological leap into a virtual reality world, first imagined by science fiction writers.

It is a popular destination these days, ever since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the future of his company would be devoted to creating a robust, three-dimensional environment, where users’ digital avatars would work, hang out and pursue their hobbies...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Lloyiso 'grateful' for his collaboration with Disney Africa on 'The Stepdad' TshisaLIVE
  2. Supervillain? Disney sues comic book artists over Marvel superhero rights World
  3. Fifa 22 must build a metaverse to stay in the game Lifestyle
  4. Facebook changes its company name to Meta Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. Aiming for Disney heights: metaverse is entertainment giant’s new frontier Lifestyle
  2. Gadget gifting will be costly this Christmas as supply chain plays The Grinch Lifestyle
  3. Got time for the good, the bad and the mediocre? Lifestyle
  4. Your rubbish for our books: Indonesian library creates literacy from litter Lifestyle
  5. China’s gaming giant hits double whammy with Netflix debut and record tourney Lifestyle

Latest Videos

WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...
Key moments from FW de Klerk's life: Dies at age of 85