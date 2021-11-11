Aiming for Disney heights: metaverse is entertainment giant’s new frontier

Mickey Mouse is poised to venture into the three-dimensional, virtual-reality, avatar-populated metaverse

Walt Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the entertainment conglomerate is preparing to make the technological leap into a virtual reality world, first imagined by science fiction writers.



It is a popular destination these days, ever since Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the future of his company would be devoted to creating a robust, three-dimensional environment, where users’ digital avatars would work, hang out and pursue their hobbies...