Being gay in Hong Kong is no vacation, so enter ‘Boyscation’

A gay dating show, the first of its type in the city, hopes to break down LGBT+ barriers

Part LGBT+ dating show, part documentary, a reality television series soon to air in Hong Kong will give a rare portrayal of the complexities of being gay in Chinese society, its producer said.



Actor Vinci Wong, 51, will also be presenting the Boyscation show, which he said would follow 10 men in their 20s and 30s who are all from different backgrounds, but “really proud of being gay”...