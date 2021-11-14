The quick, comfy Audi S3 is A1

The new iteration blends speed with aggressive styling, and there’s no compromise on practicality and usability

The Audi A3 is more than two decades old. Let that sink in for a minute.



It came to the party well before BMW launched its 1-Series and it was a far more conventional alternative to the pram-like Mercedes-Benz A-Class of that era. Until the A1 arrived a decade ago, the A3 was the go-to offering for buyers seeking entrance to the Audi fold...