How building Harry Potter’s world conjured its own school of magic

Tuesday marks the 20th anniversary of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’. Here, those involved look back

Surrounded by front pages from London’s wizarding newspaper Daily Prophet and Harry Potter, graphic designer Miraphora Mina holds up an envelope countless children have surely wished to receive.



It’s from Hogwarts, the school for wizards, and it is addressed to a “Mr H Potter, The Cupboard under the Stairs, 4 Privet Drive, Little Whinging, Surrey”...