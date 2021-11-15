Nigerian film about police brutality premieres at top African festival

Whether a police officer or a citizen, Nigerians are all victims of the system in which they live, says director

A new movie exploring the impact of rogue law-enforcement officers on Nigerian society and inspired by last year’s anti-police brutality protests premiered at one of Africa’s foremost film festivals in Lagos at the weekend.



Nigerians last year took to the streets to demand an end to what demonstrators said was endemic police brutality. But the ebullient protests, which took place in cities across the nation of some 200-million, ended at a Lagos toll gate in a hail of gunfire...