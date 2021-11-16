Here comes Tom Petty’s girl with a tribute to her dad

A new doccie, executive produced by Adria Petty, goes behind the making of ‘Wildflowers’ album

A new documentary gives Tom Petty fans an intimate look at how the late American singer-songwriter made his acclaimed 1994 album Wildflowers.



Released on the Grammy Award-winner’s YouTube channel last week, Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free features previously unseen footage of Wildflowers recording sessions from a collection of 16mm archive film found last year...