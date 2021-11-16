Lifestyle

Want a piece of Eric, Elvis, Madonna or Michael? What about Amy, Katy or Kurt?

Items belonging to rock icons from Clapton to Presley, Jackson to Cobain are set to go under the hammer soon

16 November 2021 - 18:27 By Alicia Powell

More than 900 items from some of the world’s biggest music stars, including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson, are hitting the auction block in New York this week.

The top lot is an acoustic guitar Clapton owned and played during a 1970 concert in London...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. ‘Historic moment’ as OR Tambo’s spy pen to be auctioned as NFT South Africa
  2. Fancy some Russian royal jewellery? You can have it, for millions Lifestyle
  3. Sunday Times to sell historic District Six photos at NFT auction Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Here comes Tom Petty’s girl with a tribute to her dad Lifestyle
  2. Want a piece of Eric, Elvis, Madonna or Michael? What about Amy, Katy or Kurt? Lifestyle
  3. Who you gonna call when planning a sequel to a classic comedy? Dad, of course Lifestyle
  4. There’s no banking on these currencies any more, so on that note ... Lifestyle
  5. Nigerian film about police brutality premieres at top African festival Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources