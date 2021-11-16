Want a piece of Eric, Elvis, Madonna or Michael? What about Amy, Katy or Kurt?

Items belonging to rock icons from Clapton to Presley, Jackson to Cobain are set to go under the hammer soon

More than 900 items from some of the world’s biggest music stars, including Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Madonna and Michael Jackson, are hitting the auction block in New York this week.



The top lot is an acoustic guitar Clapton owned and played during a 1970 concert in London...