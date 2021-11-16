Who you gonna call when planning a sequel to a classic comedy? Dad, of course

Jason Reitman has breathed new life into his father Ivan’s ‘Ghostbusters’, throwing the original cast into the mix

It’s a family affair on and off screen in the new Ghostbusters movie, as writer-director Jason Reitman brings his father’s film franchise to a new generation.



Jason said he had the characters for Ghostbusters: Afterlife in his head for a long time and when he bounced the idea off his father, Ivan Reitman, who directed the first two films, the elder Reitman cried...