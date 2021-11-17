Batting for the fabric of the environment, one mangrove fruit at a time

Indonesia’s batik-makers are turning to mangroves as demand grows for eco dyes

In a quiet mangrove forest in central Indonesia, a man moves gingerly across vegetation distinguished by its big, wooden-stilt roots, searching for fallen mangrove fruits that rest on leaves or float on the water.



Gathering a handful of what looks like string beans, the man, a batik craftsman, heads home to make natural dye from them...