Not vaxxed? If in Germany, you’d have to stop wining and mull over this

As Covid-19 infections rise, the foodie sections of some Christmas markets will be off-limits to the unvaccinated

At the Christmas market on Hamburg’s main square this year, only revellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered will be able to indulge in steaming hot mulled wine and sugared almonds or gingerbread under festive fairy lights.



The unvaccinated will still be able to peruse the bottle-green stalls selling handicrafts, listen to carols, ride on the merry-go-round or admire the nativity scenes...