Lifestyle

Not vaxxed? If in Germany, you’d have to stop wining and mull over this

As Covid-19 infections rise, the foodie sections of some Christmas markets will be off-limits to the unvaccinated

17 November 2021 - 20:37 By Maximilian Schwarz and Martin Schlicht

At the Christmas market on Hamburg’s main square this year, only revellers who are vaccinated against Covid-19 or recently recovered will be able to indulge in steaming hot mulled wine and sugared almonds or gingerbread under festive fairy lights.

The unvaccinated will still be able to peruse the bottle-green stalls selling handicrafts, listen to carols, ride on the merry-go-round or admire the nativity scenes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Health MEC welcomes continued decline in Eastern Cape Covid-19 cases South Africa
  2. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Boosters key to controlling Covid-19 says Fauci South Africa
  3. A Prozac a day keeps Covid-19 deaths at bay, says study World
  4. Gauteng leads the way with 54% of SA's new Covid-19 cases in the past day South Africa

Most read

  1. Not vaxxed? If in Germany, you’d have to stop wining and mull over this Lifestyle
  2. You’ve got to hand it to them, they stick to the task and are flipping good Lifestyle
  3. Batting for the fabric of the environment, one mangrove fruit at a time Lifestyle
  4. Here comes Tom Petty’s girl with a tribute to her dad Lifestyle
  5. Want a piece of Eric, Elvis, Madonna or Michael? What about Amy, Katy or Kurt? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...
Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...