Lifestyle

You’ve got to hand it to them, they stick to the task and are flipping good

From walking on hands to pogo sticking and backflips, these are the people who smashed Guinness World Records

17 November 2021 - 20:37 By Sarah Mills

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year’s Guinness World Records (GWR) Day was as colourful as ever.

Talent from around the world smashed all kinds of records for the 18th annual GWR Day on Wednesday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hair-raising feats: Guinness World Records unveils its stars Lifestyle
  2. SA man's marathon race to break world record well under way South Africa
  3. First African American wins US spelling bee, conquering with 'Murraya' World
  4. Big rush: What it's like to fly on the world's tallest swing Travel

Most read

  1. Not vaxxed? If in Germany, you’d have to stop wining and mull over this Lifestyle
  2. You’ve got to hand it to them, they stick to the task and are flipping good Lifestyle
  3. Batting for the fabric of the environment, one mangrove fruit at a time Lifestyle
  4. Here comes Tom Petty’s girl with a tribute to her dad Lifestyle
  5. Want a piece of Eric, Elvis, Madonna or Michael? What about Amy, Katy or Kurt? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Safa demands full investigation by FIFA, accusing referee of bias in Bafana vs ...
Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...