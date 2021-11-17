You’ve got to hand it to them, they stick to the task and are flipping good

From walking on hands to pogo sticking and backflips, these are the people who smashed Guinness World Records

From a backflipping gymnast to a man pulling a car while walking on his hands, this year’s Guinness World Records (GWR) Day was as colourful as ever.



Talent from around the world smashed all kinds of records for the 18th annual GWR Day on Wednesday...