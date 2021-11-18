Lifestyle

Netflix on transparency track with Top 10 listings

After criticism that it’s selective with info, the streaming service will release a weekly list of it most popular products

18 November 2021 - 21:00 By Dawn Chmielewski

Netflix on Tuesday published its first weekly Top 10 list of the most popular movies and television shows on the streaming service, addressing industry criticism that it has been selective in the information it shares publicly.

It said it will release global Top 10 lists for English-language films and television shows, based on the hours viewed, as well as for non-English-language shows and movies every Tuesday. It also will rank its most popular titles in more than 90 countries...

