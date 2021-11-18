Netflix on transparency track with Top 10 listings
After criticism that it’s selective with info, the streaming service will release a weekly list of it most popular products
18 November 2021 - 21:00
Netflix on Tuesday published its first weekly Top 10 list of the most popular movies and television shows on the streaming service, addressing industry criticism that it has been selective in the information it shares publicly.
It said it will release global Top 10 lists for English-language films and television shows, based on the hours viewed, as well as for non-English-language shows and movies every Tuesday. It also will rank its most popular titles in more than 90 countries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.