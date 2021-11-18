Non-binary? Woke? French leaders won’t have you writing off their values
The inclusion of the ‘iel’ pronoun in a respected French dictionary has raised the ire of the country’s government
18 November 2021 - 21:00
French dictionary Le Robert has added the “iel” pronoun for non-binary people to its online edition, sparking heated debate in a country where grammar is sacrosanct.
Le Robert, one of France’s leading dictionaries, said on Wednesday that a few weeks ago it added the “iel” pronoun to its list of words after its researchers noticed growing usage of it in recent months...
