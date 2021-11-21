Bursting with bling, ‘House of Gucci’ tells of the feuds behind fashion

The film, which opens on Thursday, goes behind the scenes to tell the story of the family behind the brand

Bold, beautiful to look at and bursting with star power, House of Gucci brings the remarkable story of the squabbling family behind the Italian fashion brand to the big screen.



Starring Lady Gaga as the ambitious outsider who married into the family only to have her spouse killed off, the movie, which opens on Thursday, tells a tale of decadence, betrayal and revenge...