Bursting with bling, ‘House of Gucci’ tells of the feuds behind fashion
The film, which opens on Thursday, goes behind the scenes to tell the story of the family behind the brand
21 November 2021 - 18:13
Bold, beautiful to look at and bursting with star power, House of Gucci brings the remarkable story of the squabbling family behind the Italian fashion brand to the big screen.
Starring Lady Gaga as the ambitious outsider who married into the family only to have her spouse killed off, the movie, which opens on Thursday, tells a tale of decadence, betrayal and revenge...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.