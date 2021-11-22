Want to see The Beatles as human beings?

Then ‘Lord of the Rings’ director Peter Jackson’s documentary series is what you need to see them ‘as never before’

In a shabby London recording studio, Paul is working through an early version of I’ve Got a Feeling, Yoko sits closely next to John, George struggles to come up with lyrics for Something and Ringo juggles with his drumsticks.



After 50 years locked away in a vault, director Peter Jackson has edited 57 hours of footage into a documentary series that shows The Beatles jamming, dancing, joking, experimenting with new songs and working through their differences...