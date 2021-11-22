Want to see The Beatles as human beings?
Then ‘Lord of the Rings’ director Peter Jackson’s documentary series is what you need to see them ‘as never before’
22 November 2021 - 20:52
In a shabby London recording studio, Paul is working through an early version of I’ve Got a Feeling, Yoko sits closely next to John, George struggles to come up with lyrics for Something and Ringo juggles with his drumsticks.
After 50 years locked away in a vault, director Peter Jackson has edited 57 hours of footage into a documentary series that shows The Beatles jamming, dancing, joking, experimenting with new songs and working through their differences...
