Lifestyle

Want to see The Beatles as human beings?

Then ‘Lord of the Rings’ director Peter Jackson’s documentary series is what you need to see them ‘as never before’

22 November 2021 - 20:52 By Jill Serjeant

In a shabby London recording studio, Paul is working through an early version of I’ve Got a Feeling, Yoko sits closely next to John, George struggles to come up with lyrics for Something and Ringo juggles with his drumsticks.

After 50 years locked away in a vault, director Peter Jackson has edited 57 hours of footage into a documentary series that shows The Beatles jamming, dancing, joking, experimenting with new songs and working through their differences...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. He may have lost his privacy, but let it be said that he never lost his talent Lifestyle
  2. 'I wanted to continue': Paul McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' break-up Lifestyle
  3. It was our Johnny’s doing: Paul McCartney on Beatles’ break-up Lifestyle
  4. Imagine that: Lennon cassette recording fetches nearly R1m Lifestyle

Most read

  1. K-pop sweeps American Music Awards as BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake Lifestyle
  2. Britain returns Ethiopian artefacts, unwillingly, of course Lifestyle
  3. Want to see The Beatles as human beings? Lifestyle
  4. ‘Emotionally brilliant’: after six years, Adele is back and braver than ever Lifestyle
  5. Bursting with bling, ‘House of Gucci’ tells of the feuds behind fashion Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest