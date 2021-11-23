Lifestyle

Music to the ears: BRIT Awards wake up to woke

Organisers of the pop music awards show are introducing gender-neutral categories at 2022 show

23 November 2021 - 19:24 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Britain’s pop music honours, the BRITs, will get rid of its female and male categories from next year, introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, say organisers.

Performers will now be in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the year at the annual ceremony, which will next take place on February 8...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Brit Awards: Winners to get two trophies, one to give to 'someone they consider ... Lifestyle
  2. K-pop sweeps American Music Awards as BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake Lifestyle
  3. ‘Emotionally brilliant’: after six years, Adele is back and braver than ever Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Flash of genius: Covid hobby becomes plan for Africa’s largest photo library Lifestyle
  2. Music to the ears: BRIT Awards wake up to woke Lifestyle
  3. The girl with the dragon tattoo is set to terrorise more villains Lifestyle
  4. K-pop sweeps American Music Awards as BTS beats Taylor Swift, Drake Lifestyle
  5. Britain returns Ethiopian artefacts, unwillingly, of course Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...