Music to the ears: BRIT Awards wake up to woke
Organisers of the pop music awards show are introducing gender-neutral categories at 2022 show
23 November 2021 - 19:24
Britain’s pop music honours, the BRITs, will get rid of its female and male categories from next year, introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, say organisers.
Performers will now be in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the year at the annual ceremony, which will next take place on February 8...
