The girl with the dragon tattoo is set to terrorise more villains

Nordic-noir Millennium series to be extended by three new books

Swedish Nordic-noir series Millennium will be extended by another three books, publishing house Polaris said, after acquiring the rights to the popular series.



The Millennium books have sold more than 100-million copies and have been published in more than 50 countries. The original three books were written by Stieg Larsson, who died in 2004, and parts four to six were written by David Lagercrantz...