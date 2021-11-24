Lifestyle

E=mc² equals a whopping €8.7m more than expected, but it’s all relative

Albert Einstein’s notes, with the calculations of his relativity theory, have sold for €11.7m at a Paris auction

24 November 2021 - 19:18 By Ardee Napolitano

A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein, offering a rare insight into the legendary physicist’s thinking leading up to his general theory of relativity, was sold at auction this week for €11.7m (about R208m).

Auction house Christie’s had estimated the value of the manuscript at between €2m (R35.5m) and €3m (R53.2m)...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Frida Kahlo self-portrait sets auction record for Latin American painting Lifestyle
  2. Want a piece of Eric, Elvis, Madonna or Michael? What about Amy, Katy or Kurt? Lifestyle
  3. Fancy some Russian royal jewellery? You can have it, for millions Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Lights, camera, no action: staff shortages leave film companies crewless Lifestyle
  2. E=mc² equals a whopping €8.7m more than expected, but it’s all relative Lifestyle
  3. Welcome to Decentraland, where you can buy virtual real estate Lifestyle
  4. Flash of genius: Covid hobby becomes plan for Africa’s largest photo library Lifestyle
  5. Music to the ears: BRIT Awards wake up to woke Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Residents speak of rapid flood destruction in George; Gift of Givers steps in