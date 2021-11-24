E=mc² equals a whopping €8.7m more than expected, but it’s all relative
Albert Einstein’s notes, with the calculations of his relativity theory, have sold for €11.7m at a Paris auction
24 November 2021 - 19:18
A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein, offering a rare insight into the legendary physicist’s thinking leading up to his general theory of relativity, was sold at auction this week for €11.7m (about R208m).
Auction house Christie’s had estimated the value of the manuscript at between €2m (R35.5m) and €3m (R53.2m)...
