E=mc² equals a whopping €8.7m more than expected, but it’s all relative

Albert Einstein’s notes, with the calculations of his relativity theory, have sold for €11.7m at a Paris auction

A manuscript co-authored by Albert Einstein, offering a rare insight into the legendary physicist’s thinking leading up to his general theory of relativity, was sold at auction this week for €11.7m (about R208m).



Auction house Christie’s had estimated the value of the manuscript at between €2m (R35.5m) and €3m (R53.2m)...