Lights, camera, no action: staff shortages leave film companies crewless
Want to work in the film industry? Then now is a good time because production companies are struggling to find crew
24 November 2021 - 19:18
Hollywood flocked to central Europe during the pandemic when film producers there were allowed to keep the cameras rolling, making the region an irresistible draw for streaming giants captivated by castles and tax breaks.
Now, though, some production companies may have bitten off more than they can chew as the region, one of the world’s biggest hubs, has enjoyed a record leap in new US movie and television business to about $1bn (about R16bn) this year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.