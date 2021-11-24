Lights, camera, no action: staff shortages leave film companies crewless

Want to work in the film industry? Then now is a good time because production companies are struggling to find crew

Hollywood flocked to central Europe during the pandemic when film producers there were allowed to keep the cameras rolling, making the region an irresistible draw for streaming giants captivated by castles and tax breaks.



Now, though, some production companies may have bitten off more than they can chew as the region, one of the world’s biggest hubs, has enjoyed a record leap in new US movie and television business to about $1bn (about R16bn) this year...