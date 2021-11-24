Lifestyle

Welcome to Decentraland, where you can buy virtual real estate

In this ‘metaverse’, users can purchase land and visit buildings using cryptocurrency

24 November 2021 - 19:18 By Elizabeth Howcroft

A patch of virtual real estate in the online world Decentraland sold for a record $2.4m worth of cryptocurrency, the buyer crypto investor Tokens.com and Decentraland said this week.

Decentraland is an online environment — also called a “metaverse” — where users can buy land, visit buildings, walk about and meet people as avatars...

