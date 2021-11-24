Welcome to Decentraland, where you can buy virtual real estate
In this ‘metaverse’, users can purchase land and visit buildings using cryptocurrency
24 November 2021 - 19:18
A patch of virtual real estate in the online world Decentraland sold for a record $2.4m worth of cryptocurrency, the buyer crypto investor Tokens.com and Decentraland said this week.
Decentraland is an online environment — also called a “metaverse” — where users can buy land, visit buildings, walk about and meet people as avatars...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.