Food for thought: Italian street artist tackles racism by turning it into ‘food’
Swastikas in a tunnel? No problem, Pier Paolo Spinazze will turn them into pizzas, salads, cupcakes, you name it
25 November 2021 - 20:11
Swastikas on the wall become giant cupcakes with purple icing and the words “my Hitler” are transformed into “my muffins”. All in a day’s work for the Italian street artist who fights racism by turning nasty graffiti into food.
“I take care of my city by replacing symbols of hate with delicious things to eat,” says the 39-year-old artist, whose real name is Pier Paolo Spinazze and whose professional name, Cibo, is the Italian word for food...
