Game on: Korean game makers embrace NFTs, bringing real money into play

Gaming firms’ shares are surging, even though regulators have banned NFT games in the country

South Korea’s mobile and online game producers are luring players with services using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), jumping on a trend the firms see as the future of the sector and sparking a sharp rally in their shares.



An NFT is a digital asset that encompasses everything from images and videos to text. Its ownership record is tracked on the blockchain and usually bought with cryptocurrencies...