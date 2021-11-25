Game on: Korean game makers embrace NFTs, bringing real money into play
Gaming firms’ shares are surging, even though regulators have banned NFT games in the country
25 November 2021 - 20:11
South Korea’s mobile and online game producers are luring players with services using non-fungible tokens (NFTs), jumping on a trend the firms see as the future of the sector and sparking a sharp rally in their shares.
An NFT is a digital asset that encompasses everything from images and videos to text. Its ownership record is tracked on the blockchain and usually bought with cryptocurrencies...
