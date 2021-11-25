Raise a mug: DJ Black Coffee ‘speechless’ at Grammy nomination
The award-winning SA artist will go up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City
25 November 2021 - 20:10
Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations on Tuesday in a best album field that spanned rap to jazz and embraced newcomers like teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike.
And in a move that left him “speechless”, SA DJ Black Coffee has been nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest album, Subconsciously. He will go up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award...
