Raise a mug: DJ Black Coffee ‘speechless’ at Grammy nomination

The award-winning SA artist will go up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City

Jon Batiste led the Grammy nominations on Tuesday in a best album field that spanned rap to jazz and embraced newcomers like teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike.



And in a move that left him “speechless”, SA DJ Black Coffee has been nominated in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his latest album, Subconsciously. He will go up against Illenium, Major Lazer, Marshmello, Sylvan Esso and Ten City for the prestigious award...