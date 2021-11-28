All Vors wants for Christmas is Hungary’s biggest nativity scene
Every year since 1948, the tiny village of 500 creates one of Europe’s largest nativity scenes
28 November 2021 - 18:56
The tiny Hungarian village of Vors has a long tradition that survived even communist rule: every year its residents build the country’s largest Christmas nativity scene in their ornate baroque church.
“It is a wonderful tradition. Locals build it, all of them, as volunteers,” village mayor Tamas Deak said. “It is real community effort and everyone does it happily and with love,” he said, cutting conifer sprigs for decoration...
