BRENWIN NAIDU | Close but no cigar: Peugeot’s pickup a bit of a let-down

The Landtrek double-cab is a decent enough vehicle, but has formidable opposition

Peugeot faces a tough battle in the fiercely competitive double-cab pickup market.



At the launch of the anticipated new Landtrek, one had the distinct impression the manufacturer had already resigned itself to its fate in the segment...