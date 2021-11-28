Lifestyle

BRENWIN NAIDU | Close but no cigar: Peugeot’s pickup a bit of a let-down

The Landtrek double-cab is a decent enough vehicle, but has formidable opposition

Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
28 November 2021 - 18:56

Peugeot faces a tough battle in the fiercely competitive double-cab pickup market.

At the launch of the anticipated new Landtrek, one had the distinct impression the manufacturer had already resigned itself to its fate in the segment...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Can Volkswagen’s updated Polo stand the reign? New Models
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Sampling the sleek new Audi Q5 Sportback First Drives
  3. From classic W201 to smart W206: The C-Class Wabenzis went mad for Lifestyle
  4. REVIEW | New Golf 8 GTI less appealing than the older model, but it’s got fans ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. All Vors wants for Christmas is Hungary’s biggest nativity scene Lifestyle
  2. Chinese-language ‘Oscars’ say neigh to China as protest film takes top award Lifestyle
  3. BRENWIN NAIDU | Close but no cigar: Peugeot’s pickup a bit of a let-down Lifestyle
  4. Game on: Korean game makers embrace NFTs, bringing real money into play Lifestyle
  5. Food for thought: Italian street artist tackles racism by turning it into ‘food’ Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC