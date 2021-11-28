Chinese-language ‘Oscars’ say neigh to China as protest film takes top award
A film that focuses on 2019 protests in Hong Kong has won best documentary at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards
28 November 2021 - 18:56
A documentary about pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong won a high-profile award at the Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world’s version of the Oscars, on Saturday.
Kiwi Chow’s Revolution of Our Times was named best documentary, prompting a long round of applause and shouts of support for Hong Kong from audience members at the glitzy event in Taiwan...
