Beauty and the beast: Israel to host Miss Universe despite pandemic

The country’s tourism minister says it has committed to the ‘important event’ and cannot cancel it

Israel will host the Miss Universe beauty pageant in the Red Sea resort of Eilat on December 12 despite imposing travel restrictions to try to stave off the Omicron coronavirus variant, tourism minister Yoel Razvozov said.



On Saturday Israel announced it would ban foreigners from entering the country, lengthen quarantines for citizens and residents returning from abroad and reinstate controversial cellphone surveillance designed to track infections...