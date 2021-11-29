Fashion bids farewell to ‘beautiful, wise, genius visionary’ Virgil Abloh
World’s highest-profile black designer has died at the age or 41 after a private battle with a rare form of cancer
29 November 2021 - 19:11
Virgil Abloh, the American-born son of Ghanaian immigrants who became fashion’s highest-profile black designer and the creative mind behind Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collections, died on Sunday at the age of 41 after a two-year battle with a rare form of cancer.
Abloh, who also worked as a DJ and visual artist, had been men’s artistic director for Vuitton, the world’s biggest luxury brand, since March 2018...
