Monkeying around for tourists, locals and a worthy cause

A charitable Thai monkey festival has resumed after two years, as the country welcomes back tourists

Watched by tourists and locals, thousands of monkeys in Lopburi in central Thailand feasted on two tons fruit and vegetables after the town’s Monkey Festival resumed after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.



Hundreds of macaques, also known as long-tailed monkeys, were seen climbing on people and stacks of fruit, munching away on bananas and pineapples...