Monkeying around for tourists, locals and a worthy cause
A charitable Thai monkey festival has resumed after two years, as the country welcomes back tourists
29 November 2021 - 19:11
Watched by tourists and locals, thousands of monkeys in Lopburi in central Thailand feasted on two tons fruit and vegetables after the town’s Monkey Festival resumed after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.
Hundreds of macaques, also known as long-tailed monkeys, were seen climbing on people and stacks of fruit, munching away on bananas and pineapples...
