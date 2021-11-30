Award-winning Rehad Desai’s ‘Time of Pandemics’ to be aired on Wednesday

The film by the director of ‘Miners Shot Down’, about the Marikana Massacre, will be screened on SABC3 at 9pm

When a potentially devastating new virus emerged in early 2020, acclaimed documentary filmmaker Rehad Desai was already following a vaccine clinical trial that could finally end the decades-long HIV pandemic.



Widening his lens to trace this “tale of two pandemics”, Desai confronts the harsh reality that while antiviral drugs are vital, eliminating the accelerating threat to humanity from emerging diseases requires making those drugs available to all, while also tackling the poverty, malnutrition and lack of access to healthcare that are fuelling the rise of dangerous new pathogens — and the clock is ticking...