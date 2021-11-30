Lifestyle

Bryan Adams hits the road to do everything for 2022 Pirelli calendar

The rocker captured the images for this year’s music-themed offering, which has moved away from risqué

30 November 2021 - 19:53 By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

Cher, Rita Ora, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson and other music stars take centre stage in the 2022 Pirelli calendar unveiled on Monday and shot by Canadian rocker and photographer Bryan Adams.

However, the 62-year-old was unable to unveil his take of the famed calendar in person in Milan after testing positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Italy last week. He joined a press conference remotely via video...

