Fracking good idea: Argentine sisters turn sand bags into handbags
The designers are using oil industry waste to cut greenhouse gases and provide employment
30 November 2021 - 19:53
An Argentine fashion firm has found a new source of inspiration, and materials, in an unlikely location: oil industry burlap plastic sacks from the country’s huge Vaca Muerta shale formation, which they recycle to make shoes, bags and handbags.
Founded by three sisters, the firm, Fracking Design, a reference to the controversial process used in oil and gas extraction, takes plastic “Big Bags” used for holding sand, then processes and mixes them with waste leather...
