Owning it: dancer Natalia Osipova puts her work up for auction as NFTs
Until now, performing artists have been unable to sell ownership of their work. NFTs have changed that
30 November 2021 - 19:53
UK auction house Bonhams is selling the world’s first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for ballet, with Russian dancer Natalia Osipova in the starring role.
The NFTs feature three video performances by the principal dancer at London’s Royal Ballet. Two are from Giselle, while the third is from Left behind, a contemporary dance she has performed with her partner, Jason Kittelberger...
