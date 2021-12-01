Josephine Baker makes her mark in Paris again, a century later

The jazz legend is the first black woman to join the prestigious French Pantheon

Josephine Baker, the famed French American singer and dancer, has been inducted into the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris — one of France’s highest honours — at a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.



Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War 2 and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon, a Paris landmark dominating the city’s Latin Quarter...