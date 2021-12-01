Josephine Baker makes her mark in Paris again, a century later
The jazz legend is the first black woman to join the prestigious French Pantheon
01 December 2021 - 19:56
Josephine Baker, the famed French American singer and dancer, has been inducted into the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris — one of France’s highest honours — at a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War 2 and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon, a Paris landmark dominating the city’s Latin Quarter...
