Lifestyle

Josephine Baker makes her mark in Paris again, a century later

The jazz legend is the first black woman to join the prestigious French Pantheon

01 December 2021 - 19:56 By Benoit Van Overstraeten

Josephine Baker, the famed French American singer and dancer, has been inducted into the Pantheon mausoleum in Paris — one of France’s highest honours — at a ceremony attended by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Baker, who also served in the French Resistance during World War 2 and was a prominent civic rights activist after the war, is the first black woman and sixth woman to enter the Pantheon, a Paris landmark dominating the city’s Latin Quarter...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. The verdict: Paul Newman sets the record straight in memoirs Lifestyle
  2. What if we look at Madiba from a new angle? It’s a very different kind of magic Lifestyle
  3. EDITORIAL | Maxeke was a torchbearer who still shines bright for SA women Opinion & Analysis
  4. A case of honouring you, Joni Mitchell Lifestyle
  5. Artist Christo’s long-held dream to be unwrapped in Paris Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Princess Diana: here’s accredited access to a ‘proper journey’ through her life Lifestyle
  2. Josephine Baker makes her mark in Paris again, a century later Lifestyle
  3. ’Cas we can: up close and personal with Castro’s boots, binos, jeep Lifestyle
  4. Award-winning Rehad Desai’s ‘Time of Pandemics’ to be aired on Wednesday Lifestyle
  5. Bryan Adams hits the road to do everything for 2022 Pirelli calendar Lifestyle

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...