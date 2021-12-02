Lifestyle

Armani pulls a rabbit out of the hat in sustainable move

The luxury brand says it will ban angora wool, which is removed from live rabbits, next year

02 December 2021 - 20:30 By Claudia Cristoferi

The Armani Group says it will no longer use angora wool, starting from the 2022-23 autumn/winter season, adding it to the list of excluded materials under its fur-free policy.

The Italian luxury company joins a string of brands banning the extremely soft wool removed from live rabbits, under pressure from animal rights organisations and more environmentally conscious shoppers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Polish your design knowledge with these stunning coffee-table books Home & Gardening
  2. This botanical oasis in Pretoria offers an immersive salon experience The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. The walking duds: fashion cuts now suit their Covid cloth World
  4. PJs and avant garde gowns: Best and worst dressed at the 2020 Emmys The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Most read

  1. Have pole, will dance, no hands required Lifestyle
  2. Great expectations as Dickens letter goes on auction Lifestyle
  3. Armani pulls a rabbit out of the hat in sustainable move Lifestyle
  4. Princess Diana: here’s accredited access to a ‘proper journey’ through her life Lifestyle
  5. Josephine Baker makes her mark in Paris again, a century later Lifestyle

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...