Armani pulls a rabbit out of the hat in sustainable move
The luxury brand says it will ban angora wool, which is removed from live rabbits, next year
02 December 2021 - 20:30
The Armani Group says it will no longer use angora wool, starting from the 2022-23 autumn/winter season, adding it to the list of excluded materials under its fur-free policy.
The Italian luxury company joins a string of brands banning the extremely soft wool removed from live rabbits, under pressure from animal rights organisations and more environmentally conscious shoppers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.