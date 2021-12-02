Armani pulls a rabbit out of the hat in sustainable move

The luxury brand says it will ban angora wool, which is removed from live rabbits, next year

The Armani Group says it will no longer use angora wool, starting from the 2022-23 autumn/winter season, adding it to the list of excluded materials under its fur-free policy.



The Italian luxury company joins a string of brands banning the extremely soft wool removed from live rabbits, under pressure from animal rights organisations and more environmentally conscious shoppers...