Great expectations as Dickens letter goes on auction

The author’s letter brings a Victorian dinner drama to life

A convivial letter written by Charles Dickens while he was touring Britain giving readings of his story A Christmas Carol is set to go up for auction at Christie’s in London.



In the four-page handwritten note dated December 6 1858, to his friend, the architect and MP Joseph Paxton, he describes a dinner held in Dickens’s honour that Paxton was persuaded to stay away from over political concerns...