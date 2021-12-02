Great expectations as Dickens letter goes on auction
The author’s letter brings a Victorian dinner drama to life
02 December 2021 - 20:31
A convivial letter written by Charles Dickens while he was touring Britain giving readings of his story A Christmas Carol is set to go up for auction at Christie’s in London.
In the four-page handwritten note dated December 6 1858, to his friend, the architect and MP Joseph Paxton, he describes a dinner held in Dickens’s honour that Paxton was persuaded to stay away from over political concerns...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.