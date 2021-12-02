Have pole, will dance, no hands required
Meet the Italian teen with one leg and no hands who is finding freedom in acrobatic pole dancing
02 December 2021 - 20:31
Fifteen-year-old Francesca Cesarini was born with no hands and only one leg. So her mother, Valeria Mencaroni, was more than a bit surprised when she told her she wanted to be an acrobatic pole dancer.
“I don’t know if maybe I saw it on social media first or I dreamt it, I don’t know. I just know that I (woke up and) went to her and I said that I wanted to do pole dance,” Cesarini said...
