Lifestyle

Have pole, will dance, no hands required

Meet the Italian teen with one leg and no hands who is finding freedom in acrobatic pole dancing

02 December 2021 - 20:31 By Yara Nardi and Matteo Berlenga

Fifteen-year-old Francesca Cesarini was born with no hands and only one leg. So her mother, Valeria Mencaroni, was more than a bit surprised when she told her she wanted to be an acrobatic pole dancer.

“I don’t know if maybe I saw it on social media first or I dreamt it, I don’t know. I just know that I (woke up and) went to her and I said that I wanted to do pole dance,” Cesarini said...

