BRENWIN NAIDU | What on Earth drove BMW to unleash this hideousness?
From its cartoonish snout to its sea monsterish butt, the Bavarian brand’s XM is an eyesore
05 December 2021 - 18:34
It’s challenging to be an ambassador of any sort for BMW now.
An obsession with elongated grilles, odd proportions and a general abandonment of many hallmarks that gave the brand an enthusiast following have left many wondering: what on Earth are they doing?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.