BRENWIN NAIDU | What on Earth drove BMW to unleash this hideousness?

From its cartoonish snout to its sea monsterish butt, the Bavarian brand’s XM is an eyesore

It’s challenging to be an ambassador of any sort for BMW now.



An obsession with elongated grilles, odd proportions and a general abandonment of many hallmarks that gave the brand an enthusiast following have left many wondering: what on Earth are they doing?..